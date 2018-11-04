NO DEVELOPMENT UNTIL I'M THE PRESIDENT : CHAMISA

MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday reiterated that his party was mobilising its supporters to march against the Government.
Mr Chamisa said he was on a countrywide tour to mobilise party supporters for the “peaceful march” to be held in the not so distant future.
He told party supporters at Dulivhadzimo Suburb in Beitbridge at a “Thank You” rally.
“As your leadership we are in the process of mobilising for the march. We are going to give you a signal on how to proceed and the date soon. However, I appeal that we conduct ourselves peacefully as we roll out our plan in line with the provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Chamisa.
He claimed that the MDC Alliance was the only party with keys to the international re-engagement process and that there will be no economic recovery in the country unless he is appointed State President. Sunday News
