NO DEVELOPMENT UNTIL I'M THE PRESIDENT : CHAMISA





MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday reiterated that his party was mobilising its supporters to march against the Government.





Mr Chamisa said he was on a countrywide tour to mobilise party supporters for the “peaceful march” to be held in the not so distant future.





He told party supporters at Dulivhadzimo Suburb in Beitbridge at a “Thank You” rally.





“As your leadership we are in the process of mobilising for the march. We are going to give you a signal on how to proceed and the date soon. However, I appeal that we conduct ourselves peacefully as we roll out our plan in line with the provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Chamisa.



