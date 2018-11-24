MUTOKO NORTH BY ELECTION TODAY

All is set for Mutoko North Constituency and Ward 16 Chegutu Rural District Council by-elections today.



The Mutoko North seat fell vacant after the elevation of the former Member of Parliament for the constituency Mabel Chinomona to be Senate President, while the Ward 16 Chegutu council seat fell vacant due to death.



Addressing journalists yesterday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) acting chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said they made adequate preparations for the elections and sufficient polling officers and relevant stakeholders were on the ground ahead of today’s polling.



In Mutoko North Constituency, there are three contestants for the parliamentary seat: Rambidzayi Nyabote of Zanu-PF, MDC-Alliance’s Boniface Mushore and Edison Mugoma of NCA.







“We have 23 295 registered voters in Mutoko North and 765 voters in Ward 16. We are using the international standards of printing 5 percent more ballot papers. ZEC also invited all political parties contesting for training on the electoral process.





“We have invited nine observer groups, including the British and American embassies and local observers,” he said.





Mr Silaigwana said the 2018 voters’ roll will be used for these by-elections and not the 2013 as alleged by other organisations.





He dismissed allegations that there were some duplications on the voters’ roll and confirmed that some voters were over 100 years old.





“There are people over 100 years old and yes, it is possible to have them on the voters’ roll. They have a right to vote,” he said. Herald