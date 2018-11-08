MUKANYA RETURNS FOR A PEACE TOUR

UNITED States-based Chimurenga music icon, Dr Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo, will next month return to Zimbabwe for a Peace Tour where he will encourage the country’s citizens to put their differences aside and work together.



The Peace Tour follows the harmonised elections in July. The tour will see Mukanya perform in Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, Kariba and Harare with supporting acts still being finalised. Tour dates are set to be released today.





Chimurenga Music Company and Entertainment Republic who hosted Mukanya’s Homecoming Big Bira in Harare this year are behind this tour. Chimurenga Music Company spokesperson, Blessing Vava, said they facilitated this event after realising that there was need for unity of purpose.





“For bread and butter to be on your table, it comes through a stable political environment. Hence Mukanya is saying the acrimony, the polarisation, the insults and attacks should stop.





“We want a peaceful Zimbabwe where we live in peace and harmony,” Vava said.

He said Mukanya hoped to unite Zimbabweans through music and urge them to work together.

“Our country is polarised politically, we are too divided, especially after the elections and this is a call from Mukanya for us to put our differences aside and work together as a people.” Herald