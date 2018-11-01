MPs DEMAND CARS FROM MINISTER





FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube was yesterday cornered by legislators who demanded that government immediately buys them vehicles which they are entitled to.





Hurungwe East MP Ngoni Masenda (Zanu PF) asked Ncube to explain why ministers spent lavishly on trips abroad at a time when everyone else was being told to tighten their belts.





The debate became heated, with MPs calling each other names, while some were thrown out of the chamber. Ncube said the Executive was living within their stipulated allowances.





“There is no lavish travel and lavish living when ministers go abroad, and one of my priorities when I announce the 2019 National Budget will be to cut government spending. That is why I said MPs and ministers’ vehicles should wait for now,” Ncube replied.





Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) said Ncube should cut on the number of vehicles allocated to ministers instead of punishing legislators.





“In terms of vehicles for MPs, those will be taken care of in the fullness of time, and we are aware that MPs have a lot of work to do,” Ncube replied.

But Mliswa said Zanu PF legislators were given vehicles, yet their opposition counterparts had received nothing.





“Firstly, asset ownership at political level is the business of a political party, but for MPs, I said this will be provided in the fullness of time,” Ncube said.





Another Zanu PF legislator, Molly Mkandla, asked him to explain how he would deal with the $2,3 billion Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe overdraft.



