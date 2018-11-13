MPs ALLOWANCES TO BE CUT

Members of Parliament are to get their sitting allowance cut in an attempt to reduce the public wage bill.



The MPs’ $75 per sitting pay will be slashed, although their salaries will remain unchanged and will still get Parliament-issued vehicles. The lawmakers vigorously blocked attempts to deny them vehicles, saying that they were an essential necessity to access their constituencies.



Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the sitting allowance review was part of a plan to reduce Zimbabwe’s public sector wages.



The average income in Zimbabwe is $350 a month.







In his presentation during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo last weekend, Ncube proposed a raft of cost containment measures, saying he will be “maintaining freeze on filling noncritical posts, enforcing retirement policy, reduction in budget travel expenditures, rationalisation of the foreign service missions, review of parliamentary sitting allowances and limiting expenditures on by-election.” Daily News