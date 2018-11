MATEMADANDA PLOTTING TO UNSEAT MUTSVANGWA

“As long as we have no capital in the hands of nationals, we have no way we can attract capital with national interests from anywhere in the world. That fight put him on the collision path against such elements in the past regime when he tried to establish that capital as minister. Today, his close relationship with Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in trying to play his role against elements of the sort could be attracting his troubles. War vets have no business fighting Mutsvangwa, who together with everyone, fought for the freedom of expression.”