MAN BREAKS INTO HRE MAGISTRATES COURTS, STEALS 7 DOCKETS

A Chivi man allegedly broke into the Harare Magistrates’ Courts and stole seven complete dockets which were locked up in a public prosecutor’s office, a magistrate heard yesterday.

Shakemore Mandanda allegedly gained entry using duplicate keys.



Mandanda was arrested after he contacted one of the accused persons and demanded a $200 bribe for the destruction of their docket.



Yesterday, Mandanda appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha facing a charge of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances and another impersonating a police officer.







Mandanda told the court that upon his arrest, he was assaulted by the police and threatened not to reveal that a certain police officer was involved in stealing the dockets.





He claimed he was of ill health and requested free bail to allow him to seek medical attention.

“I’m requesting free bail to be afforded a chance to receive treatment. I am unfit to stand trial at this stage,” he said, before requesting that he be given a State-sponsored lawyer.





However, the State, led by Caroline Mutimusakwa opposed bail citing that there is fear he will abscond and interfere with witnesses.





Marecha, however, denied him bail and said there was no evidence brought before him to prove that he has a medical condition.





He said: “Assuming that he does have such an illness, ZPCS has medical facilities that can treat him. If you are aggrieved by the decision of this court, you can approach the High Court for appeal.”

Marecha remanded the matter to November 26 for commencement of trial. Daily News