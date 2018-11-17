MAN BEATS UP INAPPROPRIATELY DRESSED PREGNANT WIFE

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for assaulting his pregnant wife for dressing ‘inappropriately’.



Betram Lunga (29) of Matshobana suburb punched Pretty Malabwe (24) for wearing shorts in public. Lunga pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.



“I was angry because of the way my wife was dressed. If she had met my relatives dressed in that manner they would have concluded that I married a prostitute. She is pregnant and she was wearing a tight short in public,” he said.







Mr Ncube fined Lunga $100 or 90 days in prison. Mr Kenneth Shava for the State told the court that on Saturday last week at around 6PM, Malabwe was at Munga shops in Matshobana suburb sitting with a friend when Lunga approached them and asked her why she was wearing shorts.





He said Malabwe in response told her husband not to worry about what she wears because he does not buy her clothes.





Mr Shava said Malabwe’s response angered Lunga who then punched her several times with fists.

He also threatened to assault her with an empty bottle, the court heard.





Lunga was later restrained by his father and Malabwe managed to escape and reported the assault to the police leading to Lunga’s arrest. Chronicle