MAN ATTEMPTS TO BURN FAMILY

A MAN from Bulawayo yesterday appeared in court for attempting to burn his family in their house alleging that his grandmother bewitched his younger sister.



Tatenda Mutakura (21) of Mahatshula North appeared before Ms Adelaide Mbeure who remanded him in custody to November 14 for provision of a trial date. Mutakura pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.



Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, alleged that on October 14 this year at around 11:30PM, an inebriated Mutakura arrived home from a local bar.







He allegedly started insulting his parents accusing one of the pair’s mother of bewitching his sister.

“Mutakura became violent on his parents, pushing them. He went on to take a cushion from the sofa, lit it and placed it by one of the bedroom doors. The door caught fire while he was standing outside the door holding a garden fork threatening to kill anyone who would attempt escaping,” said Mr Dlodlo.





The court heard the family screamed for help and were rescued by a relative who came with a bucketful of water to put out the fire.





After the family was rescued, Mutakura fled from the house. Mutakura’s mother reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest. Total value damaged is $50 and nothing was recovered. Chronicle