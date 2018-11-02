Friday, 2 November 2018

MAGAYA TRIED TO DESTROY EVIDENCE : COURT HEARS

Friday, November 02, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe


 Prophet Walter Magaya was today dragged to court and charged with contravening The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act. He was freed on $300 bail. He is back in court on November 26.

