MAGACHA SIGNS DIVORCE PAPERS

Magacha did not oppose the application and the matter is set to be finalised today. “Whereas, Nomsah Tatenda Magacha (nee Ndikunwe) and Sabastian Magacha were married to each other in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11) on May 25, 2012 at Harare and the marriage still subsists, and whereas, the plaintiff (Nomsah) has instituted proceedings against the defendant(Magacha) in the High Court of Zimbabwe claiming a decree of divorce, and whereas the defendant has no intention of opposing the plaintiff’s claim for a decree of divorce, now therefore, the terms of the agreement are recorded as follows: a decree of divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of the marriage is hereby agreed to be granted by this honourable court,” Magacha said in the consent paper.