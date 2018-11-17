MACHESO : SEXIEST MAN IN ZIM

Zimbabweans on social media are pushing for musician Alick macheso to be named the sexiest man in Zimbabwe after his supposed lookalike British actor Idris Elba was crowned People magazine’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive.



Zimbabweans on social media claim there is a resemblance between Elba and Macheso, with juxtaposed collages of the two circulating on social networks.



Now that Elba recently became People’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985 to last year’s pick Blake Shelton, people believe Macheso can easily win this year’s sexiest men from this side of the world.



As various media outlets in the country run their polls on the country’s sexiest man, Macheso’s name has also been dropped in thebasket.



Kuda @Kuda_Chizura wrote on Twitter: “I nominate Macheso. Only makes sense because Idris Alba was named sexiest man alive”.



Chumet @Madhara_Chumet replying to a post on the announcement of Elba’s selction as the sexiest man said: “By the same measure, Alick Macheso should automatically be named sexiest man in Africa at least”.



Get My Album @OfficialBizNez tweeted: “Does that make Aleck Macheso the second sexiest man alive?”



However others joked about the two’s likeness saying that Elba was a Macheso that went to private school.



“Baby rinenge ratsotsa tsaga richiona Idris Elba thru drunk vision...akuzomuka aripaside paAleck Macheso (older version) following morning (a girl will see an Idris Elba through a drunken vision and then wake up to an Alick Macheso),” Tawanda @dawgmunn5950 joked.



Vusu Lesley Dube @Iam_vusu wrote: “ Ko lookalike wake Macheso mukumupawo chii? (And what are you going to give his lookalike — Macheso?”



Chasurra @ChattiBwege said: “Hanzi if you don’t store Idris Elba at the right temperature you get Macheso? (they say if you do not store Idris Elba at the right temperature you will get Macheso)”.

Adelaide ?@Melaninlover tweeted: “ Am I tripping or does Idris look like Alick Macheso?

According to People Elba could not believe that he had been selected.



“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really? Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today’, but to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure,” he was quoted. Daily News