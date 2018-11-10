KFC HIKES PRICES AS IT REOPENS

Fast food franchise KFC has re-opened with a new pricing structure after temporarily shutting down all its outlets in the country due to economic instability.



The popular food outlet announced the reopening on its Facebook page after closing shop for nearly over month. “We are excited to announce that we will be reopening our restaurants across Zimbabwe today Friday, November 9.





“To our restaurant teams — welcome home and to our loyal customers, we look forward to creating more Finger Lickin’ Good moments with you!” KFC said.



A survey by Daily News revealed that a 21-piece chicken bucket which previously cost $34 is now set back a customer $70, while the 15-piece Bucket is pegged at $50.

Streetwise two which used to cost around $5.50, is now pegged at $9, while three piecer and chips now costs $12.



Twirl ice cream which used to go for a $1 now costs $2. Despite the inflated prices, the survey in KFC outlets showed that several faithful customers have already started to trickle in to get their beloved chicken. Daily News