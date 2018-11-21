skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 21 November 2018
JIM KUNAKA OPENS LID ON ZANU PF VIOLENCE
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
GINIMBI RIDICULED
Businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who spent the weekend in remand prison is now a subject of ridicule on social media. ...
BRIAN RUSIKE DIES, BODY DISCOVERED TWO MONTHS LATER
YESTERYEAR musician Brian Rusike of the Ruva Rangu fame has been dead for nearly two months before his decomposing body was discovered on ...
MONEY CHANGERS VANISH
ILLEGAL money changers in Bulawayo have devised new tricks to evade arrest following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s promulgation of new regu...
KUKURA KURERWA BUSES TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER
Former transport powerhouse Kukura Kurerwa is set to lose its fleet of buses and haulage trucks at a liquidation auction sale scheduled for ...
BITI IN COURT VICTORY : PROSECUTOR REMOVED
MDC-Alliance principal Tendai Biti, who is facing charges of inciting violence in Harare following violent demonstrations on August 1, suc...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment