INSPECTION IN LOCO FOR MOTLANTHE TEAM

The Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 post-election violence yesterday conducted an inspection in loco at the former Ximex Mall, Zanu-PF Headquarters and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions offices to assess the damage and get to the bottom of what transpired in the Harare central business district leading to the death of six people and destruction of thousands of dollars’ worth of property.

This came as the commission was preparing to hear evidence from members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Zimbabwe Republic Police today.

The testimonies from the security forces will be open to the public, Secretary for the Commission Mrs Virginia Mabiza told our sister publication, The Sunday Mail, on Saturday.

The commission was set up by President Mnangagwa on September 14 to probe the violence which erupted in Harare on August 1, as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was in the process of announcing results of the July 30 harmonised elections. It is chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe. Other foreign commission members are international law expert Mr Rodney Dixon QC from the United Kingdom, former Commonwealth secretary-general Chief Emeka Anyaoku from Nigeria and former Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces General (Retired) Davis Mwamunyange.

University of Zimbabwe lecturers Professors Charity Manyeruke and Lovemore Madhuku, and former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Mrs Vimbai Nyemba complete the cast.

At the Zanu-PF Headquarters, Youth League secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau showed the commission where demonstrators were positioned and how they tried to break into the premises.

The commission was also informed that the demonstrators were armed with iron bars and threw stones at the main building.

The commissioners toured the car park where the demonstrators destroyed vehicles.