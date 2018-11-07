I SHALL NOT SPEAK : MUKANDI KILLER

A Harare man who is accused of killing businessman and socialite Shingi Mukandi in a suspected hit and run accident last year, refused to answer questions when he took the stand in his defence.



Alfred Machipisa is facing culpable homicide charges, failure to stop after an accident, to render assistance and report an accident within 24 hours.



Machipisa refused to answer questions posed by Prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti relating to the charges.



“I am reserving my right to be silent as defined in section 70 of the Constitution,” Machipisa said.





Section 70 1 (i) of the Constitution states that a person accused of an offence has the right “to remain silent and not to testify or be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence.”

Asked if he saw Judith Mudiwa, Benjamin Mukandi or Greg Martin, Machipisa told the court that he never saw either of the mentioned persons.



“These are the people who rendered assistance to the deceased. You never saw them because you fled the scene after running over the deceased. If you were there, you should have seen these people,” Mhiti said.



Machipisa’s brother, Fanuel also testified that he was a passenger when the accident occurred.



Fanuel told the court that after the accident, they stopped briefly before driving off without rendering first aid to Mukandi.



This riled the prosecutor who questioned how they left Mukandi for dead after running him over. Machipisa’s lawyer Anesu Bangidza objected. Magistrate Edwin Marecha rolled the matter to November 14 for judgment.



Mukandi’s father, Benjamin, had testified in court that he suspected foul play in his son’s death, ruling out the possibility of a road traffic accident.









Benjamin told the court that there was no debris at the scene of the accident and that Shingi’s motorbike had not been damaged at all by the impact. Daily News