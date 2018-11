HYPED JAH PRAYZAH NEW ALBUM FALLS FLAT

AGGRESSIVE marketing and goodwill — not brilliance of art, have been pushing Jah Prayzah, aka JP’s recent productions.

Apparently, the JP of old remains dead and buried. The musician’s roots have completely dried.

Foreign influence continues to sink its claws deeper into the Uzumba-born and bred artiste, compromising the vibrancy and identity of his music.

It gets scary. The “Kumbumura Mhute” singer is failing to realise that his squall is no longer sturdy.

Yet the massive hype and zeal that has often preceded JP’s album launches was not in the air this time around.