HOOKER ACQUITTED OF STEALING FROM PASTOR





A hooker, who was being charged with stealing $2 000 from a self-proclaimed man of God in Bulawayo following an early morning sexual romp, has been acquitted.





Tanaka Hove from Sauerstown suburb, who claimed to be a bona fide member of the Lutheran Church, and that it was also his first time to “sample” the services of a sex worker dragged self-confessed sex worker Lyza Sibanda (35) to court accusing her of stealing his money amounting to $2 000.





However, the presiding magistrate Nyaradzo Ringisai dismissed Hove’s story due to lack of evidence.





The court heard that Hove met Sibanda on 8 September at around 4 am along Fort Street, between Second and Third Avenues where he was reportedly scouting for sexual services.

It is reported that Hove engaged Sibanda for sex after negotiating the price of $4 with her for a “short-time”, before they proceeded to the latter’s lodgings situated along Fort Street, between Second and Third Avenues to have sexual intercourse.





At her lodgings, which she shared with other women, it was reportedly busy on the day in question as her roommates had also taken in other men for sex.





It is alleged that while Hove and Sibanda were enjoying sex, Hove started complaining that he was unable to climax owing to the presence of the people in the house.

He then suggested that the sexual act be completed in his car which was parked outside.





Following his suggestion they then proceeded to his car and upon arrival Hove asked Sibanda to unlock it from the passenger’s side claiming it could not be opened from the driver’s side.





While inside ,Sibanda is alleged to have locked herself and stole her client’s money amounting to $2 000 which was in the cabin.





It is reported that Sibanda knew that there was money in the cabin after she had sight of it when Hove paid her the $4 for her services.





After stealing the money, Sibanda is alleged to have disappeared to her room and nothing was recovered upon her arrest.





In her defence, Sibanda through her lawyer said she did not steal the complainant’s money and indicated that Hove was the one who wanted to kidnap her after freely enjoying her services.



