HARARE SUSPENDS ALL LAND SALES

Harare City Council has suspended all land sales until the country’s financial situation stabilises.



The motion was moved by Mabelreign councillor Denford Ngadziore and was agreed upon by the city fathers.



His motion was agreed by mayor Herbert Gomba, who advised him that the acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri had already implemented the suspension.



Gomba said the resolution to stop the sales was exacerbated by the need for council to get value for the commodity they were selling.



“We are looking at the leases and sale of council property and land to see whether it is prudent for us to sell them in this particular environment.



“While we are reviewing the rates, we have decided that we should stop sales and proceed to lease so that we will be able to review the rates.



“This is done to protect the interests of council and to ensure that it gets value from its properties,” he said.



Among some of the people who will be affected by the ban on council land sales is former Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede who wanted to buy an estate in Vainona for horticultural purposes. Daily News