GUTI'S DAUGHTER CHEATED, ATTACKED BY HUBBY





ZAOGA leader Ezekiel Guti’s son-in-law has appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of pointing a firearm at his wife and threatening to shoot her on suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair with a fellow pastor.





Lindsay Nyajeka, who appeared on summons before magistrate Obedience Matare, is represented by Jonathan Samukange.





The State asked for a postponement, saying the complainant Ethanim Perfect Munamato Guti is admitted to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital after falling ill. But Samukange warned the court that it was a ploy by the complainant to manufacture evidence as records with the police investigation officer revealed that Nyajeka surrendered the gun to the church before the case was reported.





Magistrate Matare postponed the matter to November 30 for trial.





The State alleged that sometime in December last year, Nyajeka and his wife had a misunderstanding over extra marital affairs. Nyajeka was accusing his wife of having an extra marital affair with Gilbert Chadyemhunga, a pastor in the church.





The State alleges Ethanim tried to explain that nothing was going on, but Nyajeka charged towards her and took a gun from a drawer, cocked it before pointing it towards her.





It is alleged the complainant messed her pants, but Nyajeka fired two shots into the ceiling before storming out of the house, threatening to commit suicide, and drove away.





The State alleges on October 17 this year, Nyajeka assaulted his wife.



