FORMER MINISTER UP FOR ROBBERY

FORMER Bulilima West legislator and Minister of National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, Mr Moses Mzila-Ndlovu and two of his sons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a suspected poacher that they apprehended at his farm in Figtree.
The trio were arrested on Monday. The ex minister and his sons, Tjakalisa and Umile were supposed to appear at the Plumtree Magistrates court facing robbery charges yesterday.
They however could not be put on remand after their lawyer Mr Nqobani Sithole challenged their placement on remand.
The state and Mr Sithole later agreed that the matter would proceed by way of summons.
Charges against Mzila-Ndlovu and his sons are that on Thursday last week they apprehended, Mr Makichini allegedly poaching firewood at the family’s Khami Magazine farm along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road.
When they reported at the station on Monday they were arrested and detained. They were only released after the intervention of their lawyer.
In 2013, Mzila-Ndlovu was arrested and charged with threatening to shoot two firewood poachers, robbing them of their cash, car keys, cellphone and personal identity documents after apprehending them at his farm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment