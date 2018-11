FIRST LADY GETS HARARE LAND

“Council resolved that notwithstanding the council policy recorded under item three of the minutes of the land alienation sub-committee dated September 26, 2005 to lease such stands through tender and subject to the provisions of section 152 of the Urban Council Act, stand 41159 STL – Belvedere Township measuring five thousand square metres be leased to Angel of Hope Foundation Trust for orphanage purposes for an initial period of 10 years at an initial monthly rental of $250,” part of the minutes read.