FAKE COP PESTERS HOOKER FOR SEX





A DRUNKEN man from Bulawayo masqueraded as a police officer and ran amok at a night spot in Plumtree, demanding sex from a prostitute.





This came to light during the initial appearance of Herbert Rukasha (29) of 30046 Entumbane before Plumtree resident magistrate, Miss Sharon Rosemani, facing charges of disorderly conduct in a public place and impersonation.





He pleaded guilty to both counts and was fined $50 or 20 days in prison for the first charge. In addition he was slapped with two months in prison for impersonating a police officer.





However, the sentence was conditionally suspended on condition he performs 70 hours of community service.





In mitigation, Rukasha said he was a widower looking after his child who is a toddler and his terminally ill mother.





“I look after my mother and sibling, in addition I take care of my child whose mother passed on. The child stays with my mother who suffers from cancer of the leg. She’s due for chemotherapy,” said Rukasha.





Prosecuting, Mr Zorodzai Pengapenga told the court that on October 9 this year, Rukasha was at a night spot in Plumtree town.





A misunderstanding arose between him and a prostitute he had hired for sexual services.

He started hurling insults at the prostitute demanding his money back arguing that she had not given him the sex he had paid for, disrupting other patrons in the bar.





Rukasha was arrested by police officers on patrol for his rowdy conduct. He told a Constable Ngwenya in the charge office that he was a Constable – Force Number 071021Z stationed at ZRP Chivi.



