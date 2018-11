EX HRE TOWN CLERK CHARGED WITH ABUSE OF OFFICE

Investigations established that Augur Investments was not registered in Zimbabwe at the time of the agreement. It was later registered in Zimbabwe in 2010 after the life span of the alleged contract. Augur Investments did not complete the project as it did not have the capacity to handle a project of such magnitude. As a result, City of Harare suffered an actual prejudice of US$80 000 000, being value of land measuring 107, 5072 hectares which was transferred to Augur Investments.