ED SLAMS IMMATURE CHAMISA

President Mnangagwa has warned the MDC Alliance that it should not take the new-found political freedom as a weakness on the part of his government.



“The mischief by MDC Alliance is a sign of the freedoms but it should not be taken too far. They are being mischievous because their stomachs are full because of the product of interventions such as Command Agriculture and the Presidential Inputs Scheme. What we want is peace in the country,” he said.



He also spoke about the MDC legislators who refused to recognise him during the national budget presentation in Parliament on Thursday last week.



“Even if they do not stand up for me in Parliament, I will still come and they will continue to be ejected from the House. Their absence will not stop progress — after all we have two thirds majority and can pass any law that we want,” he said.



The president also touched on the violence that rocked Harare on August 1 during which several vehicles belonging to Zanu PF were destroyed.



He chastised Chamisa for acting in a childish manner, saying the late MDC founding father Morgan Tsvangirai was more mature as he respected the law and always found ways to work with others in spite of their differences.



“We preached peace in the run-up to the election. I would like to thank the people of Zimbabwe for showing that we can have a peaceful election. There was one bird that always parroted that if it did not win, there would be chaos.



“What is the purpose of going for an election if the outcome is predetermined? We have more than two-thirds in Parliament and we can change laws. The late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai was mature,” said Mnangagwa.



He also addressed several other issues among them the disturbing road accidents on the country’s highways and urged passengers to take a stand against reckless driving.

The president bemoaned the increases in prices saying he has engaged producers of basic goods to arrest the trend.



“Retailers have persisted and we will deal with that by withdrawing operating licences to those who thrive on profiteering,” he said.

He said his administration is working on retooling industry to lessen the cost of production which has a bearing on the price of goods.



On the persistent fuel shortages he said: “We have doubled the importation of fuel because people are stocking fuel in their houses. People risk starting fires that could lead to loss of life and property.”

He said government has passed a law that requires people to pay duty for imported vehicles using foreign currency, adding that “there are also going to be no more ghost workers in government following the introduction of a bio-metric registration of civil servants”.