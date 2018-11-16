President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare for Addis Ababa to attend the 11th African Union Summit.
The summit will look at how the continental body can reduce its interdependency on the donor community.
The summit, scheduled for this weekend, will see Africa Union Chairman President Paul Kagame of Rwanda present his findings after two years of exhaustive research and possible areas of generating revenue for the continental body.
Friday, 16 November 2018
ED OFF TO ADDIS ABABA
Friday, November 16, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
