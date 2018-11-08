ED FOR 2023 POLLS : ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE

The Zanu-PF Youth League here has thrown its weight behind Zanu-PF’s First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be the ruling party’s presidential candidate in the next plebiscite in 2023.



President Mnangagwa was elected Zanu-PF First Secretary and party leader at a ruling party extraordinary congress held in December last year, taking over from ex-President Mr Robert Mugabe who resigned.



The Zanu-PF leader went on to lead the ruling party to a convincing victory in this year’s July 30 harmonised polls where he got a full five-year term to 2023 as leader of the country’s Second Republic.



Zanu-PF Masvingo Youth League chair Cde Brian Munyoro said ruling party youths here were fully behind President Mnangagwa to continue leading the revolutionary party beyond 2023.



Cde Munyoro said President Mnangagwa deserved to continue at the helm of both Zanu-PF and the country beyond 2023 owing to his visionary leadership evidenced by his spirited push for devolution so that Zimbabweans have more say on the economic destiny of their country.



“As the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Youth League, we want to start by congratulating President ED Mnangagwa for his victory in the July 30 harmonised election,” said Cde Munyoro. “We further commit ourselves to continue supporting him because of his servant leadership and we endorse his candidature as the ruling party candidate for the 2023 presidential elections under the slogan, 2023 ED Pfeee.



“We are happy that President Mnangagwa is championing devolution of power to provinces and for us in Masvingo it means that people will start to benefit from mega projects such as the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam through the expanded scope for irrigation and the envisaged fisheries projects that will benefit mostly youths and stem unemployment.”





Cde Munyoro warned some unscrupulous business people trying to erode gains made under the Second Republic by unjustifiably hiking prices to stop their acts of sabotage. Herald