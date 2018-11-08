ED DONATES $500 TO EACH BEREAVED RUSAPE FAMILY





Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Cde Joel Biggie Matiza and Manicaland Minister of State Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba have visited the Rusape bus accident scene and the injured at Rusape General Hospital.







Cde Matiza consoled the bereaved families saying government will have a serious look at strategies that can be implemented to curb the loss of lives on the roads.





Minister Gwaradzimba said 47 people have died so far, 80 injured, 3 of them seriously and have been transferred to Harare, while 2 have been discharged.





She revealed that President Mnangagwa has provided $500 to each bereaved family.





Other companies and organisations that have pledged assistance include the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe who will settle all hospital bills, FSG and Nyaradzo Funeral Services who will assist in providing coffins and transporting the deceased to their final resting places.





Dr Gwaradzimba said the total assistance to each of the bereaved family in terms of monetary value is $1350.





She urged public transport drivers to exercise caution on the roads.



