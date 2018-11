ED, CHIWENGA FIGHT INTENSIFIES AHEAD OF PARTY CONFERENCE

THE stage is set for a bruising turf war between Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) and his ambitious deputy Constantino Chiwenga at the ruling party’s annual conference to be held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, next month, as their rival camps sharpen daggers ahead of the high-stakes showdown.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are locked in a battle to control the party and the state, a year after the two protagonists joined forces to topple former president Robert Mugabe.

In recent years, the Zanu PF annual conferences became platforms for factional fights among party leaders.

Despite their public posturing meant to paint a picture of unity and harmony, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have been fighting each other behind the scenes, including through proxies.

One of the manifestations of that has been the ongoing battle to control the state media platforms, critical platforms for the control of the narrative and information dissemination.

A tug of war has erupted between Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as well as permanent secretary Nick Mangwana, on one hand, and deputy minister Energy Mutodi on the other, over the removal of current Zimpapers editors and appointment of new ones.

The ongoing clashes are fuelled by personal, policy and political differences among the players involved.

The fight between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is also playing out among war veterans amid an attempt to boot Mutsvangwa out the association. Mutsvangwa is in Mnangagwa’s faction.