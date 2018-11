ED CAPS 3757 MORE GRADUANDS

“Your Excellency and Chancellor, I assume leadership of this great university at a time when the new dispensation has dawned upon our country. MSU is well positioned to give impetus to your vision of turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030. MSU seeks to innovate in order to support the industrialisation and modernisation of our beloved country. The history of MSU inspires me and its future is guaranteed. It has been a short 18 years and yet MSU has grown phenomenally from humble beginnings with 400 students at inception in 2000 to over 24 000 in 2018. MSU is now a fully fledged multi-campus university spreading its wings from Gweru to Harare, Zvishavane, Bulawayo and Kwekwe thereby increasing access to quality higher education especially for those in continuing –life long education,” he said.