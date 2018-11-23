ED CAPS 3757 MORE GRADUANDS





President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday capped 3 757 graduands at the Midlands State University (MSU)’s 18th graduation ceremony at the university campus in Gweru.







The event coincided with the installation of Professor Victor Muzvidziwa as the substantive vice chancellor of the university. Prof Muzvidziwa had been Acting Vice Chancellor since 2016 when the university’s founding Vice Chancellor, Professor Ngwabi Bhebe retired.





Among the graduates were four who attained PhDs, 458 masters’ degree students and 3 295 undergraduate students. Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshall Elson Moyo also graduated with a Masters in International Affairs.





Presenting the graduands to the President who is the Chancellor of the university, Prof Muzvidziwa said 53 percent of them were female.





“Your Excellency, and Chancellor, today I present to you 3 757 graduands. Of these 1 979 are female and 1 778 are male,” he said.





Prof Muzvidziwa said MSU has grown to become one of the best universities in the country, churning out competent and first class graduates.





“True to its purpose MSU has consistently pursued excellence. As of 1 July 2018 MSU has been ranked number 90 out of 1 687 African universities by the Webometrics ranking system. In the previous year we were at position 164,” he said.





Prof Muzvidziwa said the university has continued raising the country’s flag high through its innovation and research programmes.





He said the university’s improved ranking has seen it receiving more grants for research from across the world. “Your Excellency and Chancellor, allow me to salute academic staff for research excellence which has contributed to our improved ranking. Our externally funded grant portfolio has thus grown significantly this year. We have so far received $545 000 as grants for research,” he said.





Prof Muzvidziwa also thanked President Mnangagwa for having faith in him by installing him as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university. He pledged to work hard to help the higher and tertiary education institution contribute to the President’s vision of turning the country into an upper middle income economy by the year 2030.





Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira and State Security Minister, Owen Ncube were among the top dignitaries and senior Government officials who accompanied the President to the event.





In his acceptance speech, Prof Muzvidziwa said he was humbled by the appointment.





“Your Excellency and Chancellor, I assume leadership of this great university at a time when the new dispensation has dawned upon our country. MSU is well positioned to give impetus to your vision of turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030. MSU seeks to innovate in order to support the industrialisation and modernisation of our beloved country. The history of MSU inspires me and its future is guaranteed. It has been a short 18 years and yet MSU has grown phenomenally from humble beginnings with 400 students at inception in 2000 to over 24 000 in 2018. MSU is now a fully fledged multi-campus university spreading its wings from Gweru to Harare, Zvishavane, Bulawayo and Kwekwe thereby increasing access to quality higher education especially for those in continuing –life long education,” he said.



