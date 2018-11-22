DONKEY MEAT SELLER ARRESTED





POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a suspected donkey-meat seller, who had allegedly stolen the beast, slaughtered it and sold the meat to unsuspecting residents.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the arrest of Thulani Ncube (39) after he sold donkey-meat to residents at St. Peters in Pumula suburb, under the guise that it was beef.





“Thulani Ncube stole a donkey worth two thousand dollars at St Peters and sold it to St Peters residents,” Inspector Ncube said.





He was arrested last week on Thursday following a report made by the residents.

One of the residents, Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, said the low price at which the meat was being sold made them suspicious.



