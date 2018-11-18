DISASTER FUNDS DEPLETED : CPU

THE Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has appealed to Treasury to increase its budgetary allocation due to increasing disasters in the country.



The CPU falls under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and is expected to be the first response unit in case of a disaster in the country.



In September, the country experienced the cholera outbreak which led to the death of 47 people while in the past week more than 70 people perished in two bus accidents.

In an interview, CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said Treasury should consider increasing the budget allocations to his department.







“CPU like any other Government department, is operating on a shoestring budget. The money allocated to CPU to enable it to respond to disasters including road traffic accidents, is not enough,” said Mr Nkomo.





He said on average the CPU was allocated $3 million a year which he said was too little given what it is expected to do in the event of a disaster.





Mr Nkomo said the CPU requires at least $10 million a year if it is to meet its obligation of responding promptly to disasters.





He said adequate funding will enable the department to swiftly respond to any eventualities while also conducting awareness campaigns to prevent disasters.





Mr Nkomo said CPU disaster management partners were complementing Government efforts to minimise suffering in the event of a disaster.





He said the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and World Vision were some of the organisations that have helped Government during disasters. Chronicle