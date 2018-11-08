COPS HUNT FOR RUSAPE CRASH DRIVER





POLICE have launched a manhunt for the Smart Express bus driver, Cosmas Marembo, who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident that killed 47 people yesterday evening.





The accident involving Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses occurred at around 5.30pm at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed that they were keen to interview Marembo.





“We are still searching for the Smart Express bus driver Cosmas Marembo who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident on Wednesday.



