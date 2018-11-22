COP BREAKS INTO SIX HOUSES

A JUNIOR cop went on a housebreaking spree stealing from six of his colleagues’ homes at Hwange Police Station.



Maxwell Musariri (28), a constable who resides at number 1559 DRC in Hwange was charged with five counts of theft and one of theft from a motor vehicle when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri.



Musariri was lucky to escape with a caution after the magistrate opted not to sentence him to allow him to reform and keep his job as he could be dismissed if jailed.



Prosecuting, Ms Loveness Maseko said Musariri stole from Tawanda Mumvuti, Witness Lunga, Mbonisi Ndlangisa, Callisto Ndou, Tinashe Chamakwara and Tongofara Shiri whose ranks were not given but residing at ZRP Hwange camp.







“Between September 19 and October 24 the accused went on a house breaking spree targeting other police officers. On September 19 at night the accused proceeded to Tawanda Mumvuti’s place of residents where he forced open the doors of a Toyota Hiace vehicle and stole two radio speakers and a car battery valued at $210,” said the prosecutor.





The court was told that on September 30 Musariri sneaked into Lunga’s place of residence through an unlocked door and stole a laptop and its bag with a police notebook, a DSTV decoder, a 32 inch TV set, two electrical adapters, a cellphone handset, a DVD player and a sub woofer all valued at $923.

On October 24, Musariri broke into a number of rooms at the Hwange ZRP Mess and stole four cellphone handsets valued at $1 129.





Police investigators suspected that the criminal was within the premises after seeing prints of a police combat shoe.





Musariri was arrested after police found the stolen handsets being used by a person who implicated him.





Some of the property was recovered in Victoria Falls while efforts are being made to recover items that Musariri had sold in Gweru, Masvingo and his rural home in Chirumanzu in the Midlands province.





Musariri was represented by Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Associates. Chronicle