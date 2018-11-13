CONTAMINATED FISH ON SALE IN GWERU





TONNES of fish have died at Gweru’s Anchor Yeast Dam — popularly known as Ngamo — from suspected contamination, with residents selling the fish to unsuspecting members of the public and raising fears of a disease outbreak, officials have said.







City director of health services, Sam Sekenhamo, confirmed the incident and warned residents to be cautious when buying fish from unregistered dealers.





“Investigations are underway and teams from council, the Environmental Management Agency and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority are on the ground to establish the cause of the fish deaths,” he told Southern Eye.





“People have been scooping the dead fish and selling them in the city, particularly in Mkoba and Woodlands suburbs. We want to discourage people from buying fish from unregistered dealers and fishmongers.”





The dam, located on the outskirts of Mkoba 4 suburb in the Vungu area, a major source of fish that are sold in the city.



