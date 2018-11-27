About 20 suspected cases of cholera have been reported in Mt Darwin district in Mashonaland Central.
All sources were reported at Mukaradzi Mine with the majority of the affected being artisanal miners. All the patients are admitted at Mt Darwin District Hospital.
District Medical Officer Dr George Mapiye was said to be locked up in a series of meetings to ensure rapid response to the outbreak. Herald
Tuesday, 27 November 2018
CHOLERA HITS MT DARWIN
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
