CHAMISA SHUTS THE DOOR ON ME : KHUMALO

MDC national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo yesterday expressed her unhappiness on being left out in Nelson Chamisa’s choice of vice presidents.



Chamisa’s MDC has a male-bloated presidium with Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Welshman Ncube as his three vice presidents.



Sources close to the on-goings in the party allege Khumalo thought she was going to become an automatic replacement for Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T president) after she left the party.



Khumalo is said to have been unhappy by Welshman Ncube’s ascendency into the presidium ahead of her.





Asked if she felt a female should have been appointed into the presidium, Khumalo said the party had already “closed doors” on her.



“Lalingaphi lisekela ukukukhuluma khonokho, khangelani sebengivalele phandle,” (You should have raised those issues before the appointments were made, now look they have already shut doors on me),” she said.



“They have already chosen; a decision has been made and there is no going back.”

Responding to allegations that she views herself as the ‘‘godmother’’ of Bulawayo and Matabeleland provinces, Khumalo said that was not true.



“I have never sold drugs, that term is used for women who are in the business of selling drugs.”



Analysts contend that this week’s elections for deputy mayor in Bulawayo, after the MDC party leadership ordered councillor Tinashe Kambarami to resign, were a sideshow in the opposition’s factional fights.



MDC’s vice president, Ncube was reportedly against Kambarami standing in the election but Khumalo, in her capacity as the national chairperson, ordered the election to proceed resulting in Kambarami’s re-election.



Councillor Mlandu Ncube, who was the party’s preferred candidate in the previous deputy mayor election, was deemed unsuitable by fellow councillors due to his alleged scandals.

According to insiders in the opposition, Khumalo wants to assert herself as the party’s

‘‘godmother’’ in Matabeleland region and is not happy that Ncube was elevated to the party’s vice presidency ahead of her. Daily News