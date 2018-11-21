BYO BOMBING NOW A COLD CASE





FIVE months following a deadly explosion at a Zanu PF rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Bulawayo’s White City Stadium which killed two security agents and injured 49, including Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, the trail appears to have gone cold.





In addition to Mohadi, Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Marry, Zanu PF political commissar Engelbert Rugeje and women’s league secretary Mabel Chinomona were among the injured.





“That there has been no meaningful arrests is a matter of public record and that nobody has been formally charged for the bombings which targeted the President and his deputies, five months down the line the case has not been closed and the nation is in the dark as to what really happened,” a source within the police said.





The source also said the police were not really aware of what was happening as evidence, including debris collected at the scene, was taken by the army.





Mnangagwa soon after the general elections, had warned that investigations were at an advanced stage and arrests would be made soon after his inauguration, but nothing has happened yet.





“We now have the knowledge on who did it. We want the current (electoral) processes to pass then we will deal with that matter. But we want to thank God that he (Mohadi) is here with us today otherwise we could have died together in Bulawayo in that incident,” Mnangagwa said while addressing Zanu PF new legislators on August 10.





Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not give any updates on the investigations, saying she could not get in touch with the officers handling the investigations.





“I have to talk to the people who are handling the investigations on the ground and at the moment they are not answering their phones. Once I get hold of them, I will call you,” she said. Newsday



