skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 22 November 2018
BUDGET : THE ALLOCATIONS
Thursday, November 22, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
JIM KUNAKA OPENS LID ON ZANU PF VIOLENCE
GINIMBI RIDICULED
Businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who spent the weekend in remand prison is now a subject of ridicule on social media. ...
WHY JUDGE FREED GINIMBI
Harare businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who is facing charges of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, was yesterday granted $1 ...
BRIAN RUSIKE DIES, BODY DISCOVERED TWO MONTHS LATER
YESTERYEAR musician Brian Rusike of the Ruva Rangu fame has been dead for nearly two months before his decomposing body was discovered on ...
KUKURA KURERWA BUSES TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER
Former transport powerhouse Kukura Kurerwa is set to lose its fleet of buses and haulage trucks at a liquidation auction sale scheduled for ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment