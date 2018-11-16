BRIAN RUSIKE DIES, BODY DISCOVERED TWO MONTHS LATER





YESTERYEAR musician Brian Rusike of the Ruva Rangu fame has been dead for nearly two months before his decomposing body was discovered on Tuesday this week at his Gunhill home in Harare where he reportedly lived alone.





Although a post-mortem to establish the cause of death was yet to be done, the family suspect it could have been a stroke or heart attack which happened around September 14.





Brian’s cousin, Kelly Rusike — who said he would not be able to attend the funeral due to work at his base in Spain where he is based — told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they have also received such information.





“Yes, apparently they say two months… I’m currently working in Spain so I won’t be able to make it back home in time,” he said.





Brian’s remains were reportedly discovered by a friend who had failed to reach him and had to jump over the pre-cast wall.





Kelly said Brian’s wife, who is based in the United Kingdom, was expected back in the country last night ahead of burial scheduled for tomorrow at his family home in Dema, Seke.





NewsDay Life & Style understands the late Rusike was separated from his wife, who was now living in the UK with their two children.



