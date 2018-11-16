42 BURN TO DEATH

At least 42 passengers aboard Brooklyn Express bus are suspected to have been burnt to death while 27 others were injured when the bus caught along the Gwanda-Beitbridge road.





The injured who spoke to ZBC News at Gwanda Hospital allege that a gas smell engulfed the bus which was travelling from Zvishavane to Beitbridge via Filabusi and when the bus conductor switched on the lights to check that’s when the bus caught fire.





At the scene of the disaster, remains of the bodies are yet to be retrieved although police details are carrying out investigations.





Matabeleland South Provincial ZRP spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said investigations are in progress and more details will follow soon.





Yesterday’s accident comes barely two weeks after two other buses side swiped along the Harare-Mutare road that led to the death of 50 passengers and scores hospitalised.



