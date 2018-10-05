ZINWA : WE HAVE ENOUGH WATER CHEMICALS

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has said it has adequate water treatment chemicals stocks for all its 534 water supply stations around the country.



The water authority is also ready to provide adequate, safe and clean drinking water to its clients in the wake of the cholera outbreak that affected Harare recently.



In an interview recently, Zinwa spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said despite the fact that no cholera cases were reported in the areas that the authority supplies treated water, it prioritises human life



“The authority remains on high alert and has ensured that all stations are adequately stocked with water treatment chemicals while the Quality Assurance Section continues to subject its water to rigorous quality tests during the various stages of production and distribution,” she said.



“The authority’s workshops are also swiftly responding to any cases of breakdowns so as to minimise the time water consumers go without supplies.”



Mrs Munyonga said Zinwa was also striving to provide water supplies to its clients.

“Barring any unforeseen occurrences such as major breakdowns, vandalism of equipment or power outages, Zinwa is able to provide uninterrupted water supplies to its clients,” she said.





Mrs Munyonga appealed to water users across the board to use the available water sparingly and make water conservation a priority during this summer season where use of water tends to be high. Herald