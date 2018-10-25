ZANU PF REJECTS CHAMISA'S TRANSITIONAL GOVT

ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana has said the call by MDC Alliance to have a transitional Government is not feasible as it is unconstitutional.



Mr Chamisa, addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, proposed a transitional Government which he said would resolve what he called the issue of legitimacy and have a buy-in from Zimbabweans.



He said such a Government will be able to to deal with what he described as the worsening economic problems facing the country.



In an interview, Cde Mangwana said there is no room for a transitional Government as the Zanu-PF led Government has the capacity to transform the economy.







“Zimbabwe does not need a transitional Government. Transiting to where? This country is governed through the Constitution which was adopted by more than 90 percent of Zimbabweans in 2013 and the same Constitution says a country can only have a so-called transitional Government if there is no Government,” he said.





“Zimbabwe has a Government and is led by President Emerson Mnangagwa who was elected by people in terms of the Constitution and endorsed by the Constitutional Court. We cannot have a transitional Government in an independent sovereign authority.”





Cde Mangwana said it was time Mr Chamisa moved on from the political drubbing he got at the hands of Zanu-PF in the elections and stop confusing people with his “madness”.





He said Mr Chamisa should stop dreaming and wait for the next five years to contest the elections.





“Chamisa is a lawyer for starters and should therefore be conversant with provisions of the Constitution. This back and forth outcry over the outcome of the harmonised elections will only cause confusion among his followers by giving them false hope,” said Cde Mangwana.





Since his defeat in the July elections, Chamisa has been attempting to delegitimise the people’s choice by disputing the poll results to the extent of petitioning the outcome at the Constitutional Court, a legal battle that left the opposition party in millions of dollars debt.





Cde Mangwana rubbished the allegations by Mr Chamisa that there was an arrangement with Zanu-PF to put off elections in favour of a transitional administration until the economy had normalised.

He said there was no discussion of this nature. Herald