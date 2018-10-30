WOMAN RAPED, BEATEN TO DEATH IN BYO

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo died after she was allegedly raped and assaulted by an unknown man while coming from fetching firewood with her neighbour.



Shilla Moyo, who stays in the Hlalani Kuhle area, was attacked by the unknown assailant while she was with her neighbour, Ms Lily Gumede.



The incident happened last Monday at about 6PM. Moyo died at Mpilo Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where she had been admitted following the attack.





The unknown killer is suspected to have raped Moyo before striking her, leaving her unconscious.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Precious Simango, said police were treating the case as murder.





“We are investigating a murder case where a woman from Cowdray Park died after she was attacked by an unknown male adult while coming from fetching firewood. The woman was attacked with her neighbour on Monday and died two days later. The two women were attacked by a man who grabbed one of them by the neck resulting in the bundle of firewood she was carrying falling off,” said Chief Insp Simango.





“The women initially managed to escape from him with one of them going towards residential homes while the deceased entered the bush and was followed by the unknown attacker.”





She said when Ms Gumede, who had sought refuge at nearby houses, brought rescuers, she found Moyo lying face down, unconscious and with a swollen face.





Chief Insp Simango said Moyo was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where she died.

“We are treating this case as murder. It’s unfortunate that a vulnerable woman lost her life in a painful manner. It’s clear that this man wanted to do grievous bodily harm to the two women. These women were just coming from fetching firewood and it is clear that they did not have anything worth taking, except their lives,” she said.





Chief Insp Simango said the suspect is medium built, dark in complexion and was last seen wearing a pair of navy blue jean trousers, a navy blue jacket, black woollen hat and white takkies.

“The suspect has not been arrested and we appeal to members of the public who may have information that may lead to his arrest to come forward. Chronicle