WHISTLEBLOWER DEMANDS $1,8M FROM ZIMRA





A WHISTLEBLOWER who assisted the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) recover $18 million tax from a local mobile network service provider through a tip off, has taken the taxman to court claiming his 10 percent commission.





The man (name withheld) supplied information that NetOne was flouting tax obligations, resulting in ZIMRA recovering $18 913 694 from the communication firm.





The man now claims his share as earlier promised by the taxman. ZIMRA paid him $75 000, and wants the balance of $1 816 369.





Through his lawyer Mr Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, the man is claiming payment of the commission in terms of Section 34B of the Revenue Authority Act.





He is also seeking an order for costs.



