WHATSAPP ADMIN LEAKS NUDES, ARRESTED





A MUTARE social media group administrator has landed himself in hot soup for allegedly circulating nude pictures of a fellow group member’s wife on several Whatsapp groups.





The suspect’s alleged actions were in contravention of the Censorship and Entertainment Act.





Brian Shongedzai Jambaya (25), of Dangamvura, Mutare was arrested and arraigned before Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Murendo.





He was charged with contravening Section 13 (1) (a) as read with 1(a) 2(a) of the Censorship and Entertainment Act, Chapter 10:04 which criminalise the publishing of indecent or obscene pictures.





Jambaya pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, the trial suffered a false start when the complainant Madeline Muchazoreka failed to pitch up. This prompted the State led by Mr Fletcher Karombe to apply for a warrant of arrest for her.





Mr Murendo granted the application and Muchazoreka was subsequently arrested for defaulting and was arraigned before the court.





The warrant was then cancelled and the social media pornography case was then adjourned.





Mr Karombe told the court that Jambaya, on November 19 2017 circulated Madeline Muchazoreka’s nude pictures on Whatsapp group Guinness Book of Jokes, which he administers.





The complainant’s husband Lloyd Muchazoreka stumbled on the nude pictures on the group, in which he was a member and confronted his wife.





“The complainant then took Jambaya’s phone number, downloaded his profile picture and made a police report. On May 30, 2018, at Moto Moto in the CBD, of Mutare, Muchazoreka located Jambaya and effected a citizen’s arrest on him.



