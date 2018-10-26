WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MUKANDI KILLER

A Harare magistrate yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against Alfred Machipisa who is on trial for allegedly killing businessman Shingirai Mukandi after he absconded court for continuation of his trial.



Machipisa was called three times, and when he did not respond, prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti applied for warrant of arrest.



Machipisa was remanded out of custody in July pending commencement of trial after he was admitted to $150. He is facing culpable homicide charges.



Mukandi’s father, Benjamin had testified in court that he suspected foul play in his son’s death, ruling out the possibility of a road traffic accident.





Benjamin told the court that there was no debris at the scene of the accident and that Shingi’s motorbike had not been damaged at all by the impact.



It is the State case that on July 22 last year around 9pm, Machipisa allegedly drove a white Isuzu KB300 due west along Harare Drive while trailing a green Kawasaki motor cycle of the now deceased Mukandi.



As Machipisa passed number 201 Mt Pleasant, he reportedly negligently drove his Isuzu at an excessive speed in the circumstances and failed to keep a proper look out for the road user ahead.



The court heard that Machipisa failed to keep a safe distance between his car and Mukandi’s motorcycle that was ahead of him and as a result hit him from behind.



It was alleged that due to the impact, Mukandi flew off the motorcycle and landed approximately 70 metres near the yellow line of the left side of the tarmac.



Immediately after the accident, Machipisa allegedly fled from the scene without rendering any form of assistance to Mukandi or inquire about the extent of his injuries.

Mukandi’s body and the damaged motorcycle were discovered by a passer-by, who called for an ambulance.



The ambulance crew reportedly declared Mukandi dead at the scene.

An autopsy was carried out on Mukandi’s body at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and concluded that he died due to injuries sustained in the accident. Daily News