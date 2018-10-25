VIDEO : DRUNK COP ON DUTY





A Pietermaritzburg police officer has been stripped of his firearm and confined to desk duty after a video showing the constable drunk out on a call went viral.





When the intoxicated constable responded to a complaint on Sunday at 13:30, residents quickly realised the officer was heavily under the influence of alcohol.





In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the police officer seems to be struggling to get out of his vehicle as residents take videos of him.





The incident was brought to the attention of his commander at the Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg who immediately took the constable off duty. An investigation is underway.





"Both he and the constable who was driving him on that day are under investigation," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.





"Although the driver was sober, the fact that he failed to act against a colleague is also viewed as serious misconduct and a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the matter," Naicker said.





Naicker thanked members of the public for blowing the whistle on police misconduct.



