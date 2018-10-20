UNI STUDENT STEALS PANTIES FOR MASTURBATION





A 21-year-old Midlands State University student was early this week ordered to perform 70 hours of community service after he was convicted of stealing panties from female students to use them for masturbation.





Prince Danda, a fourth year Media and Society Studies student, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft when he appeared before Gweru magistrate Beaulite Dube.





He told the court he used them to visualise their owners wearing them as he ‘self-pleased’ himself.





“I used the panties for masturbating while imagining women wearing them,” Danda told the court, before blaming evil spirits for his actions.





Dube said she considered that Danda was a first offender who needed to be given a chance to complete his studies but said what he did was an abomination that deserved punishment.





She sentenced him to six months in prison but set aside four months on condition of good behaviour and a further two months if he completed 70 hours of community service at Senga Polyclinic.





The court heard that on October 14 at around 12:30pm, the first complainant, Immaculate Tatenda Cigarette, a 21-yer-old female student was at 1401 Nehosho when she saw accused Danda at the gate.





The accused went to the back of the house and stole complainant’s blue undergarments from the washing line and put them in his pocket.





When the complainant confronted him, he said he had lost his way before leaving the place. She then went to check her clothes and discovered that her underwear was missing before pursuing Danda.





She met police officers on patrol and reported the matter.





On the second count Danda went to house number 588 Nehosho where Nokuthula Nkomo, another 21-year-old MSU student resided.





He used the same method to steal her grey panties from the washing line before disappearing. Police later found Danda at Nhemachena shops in Senga where they searched him and discovered the undergarments in his pocket before arresting him.





The undergarments, valued at $6, were recovered.



