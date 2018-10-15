TWO CIOs KILLED IN ACCIDENT





TWO top Marondera Central Intelligence Organisation officers on Saturday morning died on the spot after their vehicle reportedly veered off the road and hit a tree before landing on its roof.





The accident occurred around 2am along Ruzawi Road. When this paper visited the scene four hours after the accident, the wreckage of the Nissan Hardbody was still there. The vehicle was a write-off.





The deceased are Onias Chindito and Mashoko Ndengu, who were both stationed at the Hurudza House offices in Marondera.

National police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.





“I confirm the accident that claimed two lives in Marondera when their vehicle veered off the road and overturned,” he said.





According to a resident who lives close to where the accident occurred, the driver reportedly failed to negotiate the curve, resulting in the truck veering off the road.





“I was asleep when I heard a loud bang. I suspect that the driver failed to negotiate the curve and car veered off the road. The impact of the accident suggests that he was also speeding. The local authority should construct humps at that area as it has become a black spot,” he said.





Marondera East legislator Patrick Chidhakwa said: “This is terrible. They were at a function in Mahusekwa yesterday (Friday) and we talked, only to learn about their tragic end today,” he said.



